Georgia Frances Foster



Reno - After a brief illness, Georgia Frances Foster passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. Georgia was a long-time resident of Reno, and had many people who loved her throughout the community.



Georgia was born in Wenatchee, Washington, to Ula Womack and George Phillips, and she was the last of Ula and George's nine children. She spent her youth living on farms and in the small communities of eastern Washington, where she attended school and began work at an early age.



Georgia married Lewis Foster in 1950 in Spokane, Washington, and together raised three children: Laura Quinones (the late Frank Quinones), Grant Foster (Tina) and Lisa Foster (Bill Thomas). She and Lew have three grandchildren: Neil Foster (Isabel), Connor Thomas and Aubrey Thomas. They celebrated their 70th anniversary on April 29th with a small event at their assisted living facility. She and Lew purchased a number of small businesses in Tumwater, Washington, and Reno, Nevada, and she worked as the bookkeeper and co-manager with Lew at of each of them.



Georgia was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Laura Quinones, her six sisters and two brothers: Roy Phillips, Alma Rosebush, Howard Phillips, Clara Bower, Golden Hansen, Mildred Nelson, Loretta Buob, and Mabel Neihart. She would speak often of missing her family members that had passed and feeling their presence supporting her from above.



Georgia loved to attend family reunions, especially the annual events with her six fun-loving sisters. The sisters would travel together to participate in skits, talk about the old times, and enjoy each other's company.



She always made every effort to attend all her children's and grandchildren's activities and special occasions. She had said she had a goal to attend her younger grandchildren's college graduations, which she was able to do earlier this year.



To everyone that loved Georgia, please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.









