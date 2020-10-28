Georgia May (Davidson) Gilbert



Fullerton, CA - Georgia May (Davidson) Gilbert, of Fullerton, CA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 25, 2020, shortly after celebrating her 99th birthday. She was born on October 14, 1921 in Kelso, WA to Leroy and Minnie (Matthes) Davidson.



Georgia spent most of her life in Southern California, where she raised her three children, and enjoyed a long career at Downey Community Hospital serving in the Medical Records Department. In her later years, she summered in Reno, NV where she enjoyed the good life on the banks of the Truckee River alongside dear friends. Georgia was a woman of many interests - a small business owner, avid quilter, penny slot aficionado and amateur bird watcher. Her greatest joy towards the end of her life, however, was found through her six great-grandchildren.



Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Henry Gilbert, daughter Mary Annette Gilbert, grandson Larry Gilbert and siblings Louise Loomis, Helen Simpson and Eugene Davidson. She was also predeceased by her longtime companion, Nova Dupont. She is survived by her sister Virginia Bradley of Sisters, OR; daughters Elizabeth Takeuchi and Nancy Gilbert of Fullerton, CA; son William Gilbert, of Corvallis, OR; grandchildren Michael and Summer Takeuchi of Livermore, CA; Timothy and Diane Takeuchi of Los Gatos, CA; Suzanne Takeuchi and James H. Critchfield III of Vienna, VA; Janna Gilbert of Corvallis, OR; and great-grandchildren Olivia, Zachary, Jake, Cody, Noah and Tessa, in addition to her many nieces, nephews and extended family.



Georgia never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes, there will be no services. She will be interred in the Gilbert Family section at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis, OR. Those who knew Georgia know how much she loved hummingbirds, so all who wish to honor her life are encouraged to hang a hummingbird feeder in her memory.









