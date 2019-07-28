|
|
Geraldine "Jerry" Graffam
Reno - "Jerry" Geraldine Graffam went to Heaven on January 7, 2019. In 1921, Jerry was born in Calaveras County; she grew up in Virginia City and graduated from University of Nevada, Reno. In 1943, she married Herb Graffam and settled in Reno. She was stenographer, elementary school teacher, artist, gardener, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, Pi Beta Phi and UNR alumnus and retiree until 2019.
Jerry's parents Mickey and Arch McFarland, brothers Leroy & Kerm McFarland, husband Herb Graffam, daughter Pamela Graffam and grandson Wes Garrigan preceded her in Heaven.
She is loved (and missed) by her surviving children, grand & great-grand children and spouses: Pandora, Steve, Lori, Russell, Bo, Dan, Rachel, Casey, Chuck, Charlotte, Daphne, Ester, Mayring and Blythe…as well as extended family and friends in Santa Cruz, Reno, Tahoe, Florida, Maryland and Germany.
The family thanks (with love) her final caregivers Jessica and Casey Jean.
A memorial service in Virginia City will be held at the Silver Queen Hotel, 28 N C Street, Virginia City, NV 89440 on August 24 at 4:00pm, In lieu of flowers, a scholarship will be established in her name. For more information about Jerry's service or scholarship, please contact Pandora at [email protected]
The family has entrusted Walton's Funeral Homes for Jerry's arrangements.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 28, 2019