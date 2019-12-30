|
Dr. Gerard Edward (Gerry) Glenn
Reno - Dr. Gerard Edward (Gerry) Glenn, 87, left this world to join our Lord in eternal life on December 29, 2019, the Feast Day of the Holy Family. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska on December 6, 1932 in the depths of the Great Depression. He experienced our national shared hardships throughout World War II and later served as a captain in the US Air Force at the time of the Korean Conflict. His experience was emblematic of the "Greatest Generation." Gerry grew up in a modest, hardworking community. His parents Al and Virginia Glenn provided a loving, faith-filled upbringing that he shared with his siblings Jack, Mary Lou, and Patrick. Gerry excelled in his studies at Creighton Preparatory School, and subsequently, at Creighton University, but the most important part of his future was decided at a CYO dance in 1951 when he met the beautiful Patricia Ann Delehanty, a College of Saint Mary/St. Catherine's Hospital nursing student. Love-at-first-sight and God's Divine Providence ordained the inevitable match of the two soulmates. They were married in 1954 at St. Cecilia's Cathedral in Omaha. Their constant love defined not only their own marriage, but also the lives of three subsequent generations.
Gerry credited his Creighton Prep Jesuit teachers with instilling an appreciation of God's gift of intellect to serve the greater glory of God - Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam. Their encouragement was instrumental in his decision to pursue a career as a physician. He received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska in 1957. While in medical school, Gerry worked nights in a canning factory stitching up injured employees and studying during his break time. Patricia worked as a day shift nurse as they welcomed three children in short succession. No couple worked harder or sacrificed more for their family than these two, and they remained a strong and unified team throughout their years together.
Following graduation Dr. Glenn had a year to wait before the US Air Force required his service; so he and Patricia moved to Missoula, Montana where Gerry worked a year as a surgical and obstetrics resident, during which time their fourth child was born. Next, he was assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where our nation's B-52 bombers were stationed during the Cold War. This experience provided strong general medical training and strengthened Gerry's decision to pursue a family-oriented medical practice. In 1961, Dr. Noah Smernoff, the uncle of a medical school classmate, and Dr. Walter Quinn invited the young Dr. Glenn to consider a position in their medical practice. Gerry took a USAF plane to Reno to meet them. The three later shook hands, forming a partnership that would become Ralston Family Physicians - Reno's premier family medicine practice for many decades.
Reno became the growing family's hometown, where the remaining six of ten children were born - in all, three sons and seven daughters. What a life they led! Patricia and Gerry exhibited an unsurpassed energy and zest for life. They provided consistent love and support, ample opportunities for adventure, and most of all, an appreciation of God's love. This was manifest in their devout practice of the Catholic faith, centered in Our Lady of the Snows parish. Faith always came first, and it was easy for the children to follow their parents' exceptional example to trust that the Lord will always provide. Gerry excelled at fatherhood. He loved his children intensely, with clear guidance and high expectations, softened with smiles and laughter. Advice to his children on marriage was three simple words, "don't be selfish."
Gerry was a highly intelligent yet humble, generous and gentle. Each of his children honestly felt they were his favorite! He loved his cars: Mustangs, Alfa Romeos, Cadillacs, Jeeps, dune buggies, and -of course - his beloved Maserati. He religiously followed the ups and downs of the San Francisco Giants, the 49ers and the Warriors. He avidly pursued gardening the "Hard Scrabble" of Western Nevada's high desert for the payoff of gorgeous roses and delicious tomatoes. He loved camping, RV trips, getaways to Incline Village and Graeagle, Easter weeks in Carmel, and vacations with the Cavilia, Bertrand, O'Gara & Nannini Tuesday Golf group.
Dr. Gerard Glenn was an exceptional physician and helped pioneer the specialty of Family Practice in Reno. He served as the Nevada President of the Academy of Family Physicians in 1968, became a charter fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice in 1974, and insisted on maintaining board certification even after his retirement. In 1986 he received the American Academy of Family Physicians President's Award for his devotion to patients and his adherence to the ideals of the Academy of Family Physicians. Medicine was truly a vocation for him, not just a career.
Dr. Glenn was a healer, counselor, and advisor to those who served their Catholic vocations in Nevada, including bishops, priests, deacons, and religious brothers and sisters. His longtime friend Msgr. Leo E. McFadden sought him out at all hours of the day and night to support Leo's ministry to those in crisis. Gerry provided medical care, safe haven and friendship to them, and was a trusted confidant to anyone who needed him - never seeking his own glory, just the well-being of others. These were also the qualities he sought in his close friends, whom he treasured.
On his retirement, Gerry joined Patricia at Snows as a "Daily-Mass-Goer." He became more active in the Serra Club, an organization established to support Catholic priests and seminarians, where he served in several capacities while making many close friends. As his health gradually declined, several of these men - especially Tim Heydon and Steve Mahoney - provided valued companionship and Eucharistic visits.
Gerry was greatly honored in 1997 when the late Monsignor Thomas Meger (noted theologian, pastor and good friend) sponsored him and Patricia to become Knight and Lady members of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. The Order, existing under protection of the Holy See since 1099, supports parish grade schools and high schools, convents and seminaries, and Bethlehem University in the Holy Land. It also provides humanitarian assistance for food and medical supplies through various hospitals and clinics. Gerry eventually rose to the level of Knight Commander, which he considered a great privilege. A highpoint of Gerry's life was a pilgrimage to the Holy Land accompanied by Bishop Randolph Calvo, Bishop Emeritus Philip Straling and fellow members of the Order.
Gerry provided quiet but strong support of Patricia's devotion to the ProLife cause, promoting respect for life in all stages. This included decades of generous support and the founding of Casa de Vida, a home and resource center for pregnant women in need. They considered every child, no matter the circumstance, a gift from God.
Gerry loved his family deeply, especially his surviving wife and mother of their children, Patricia. When asked how he was saving for retirement, he responded that he had invested in "livestock." His ten beloved children all survive him: Michael (and Lucy) Glenn; Mary Pat (and James) Hawkins; Jennifer (and Robert) Howard; Sharon (and Robert) Pratt; John "Jack" (and Sonja) Glenn; Kathleen (and Vince) Rossi; Maureen (and Jeff) Klippenstein; Anne (and John) Bydalek; Gerard "Gerry" (and Elizabeth) Glenn, Jr., and Margaret "Peggy" (and David) Coy.
He is also survived by his much loved 30 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; his brother Patrick (and wife Laureen) Glenn; his sister-in-law Jean Olson, his brother-in-law Charles Beal, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Al Glenn, his brother Jack Glenn, his sister Mary Lou Beal, his mother-in-law Martha Gill, his father-in-law Frank Delehanty and his granddaughter Sophie Bydalek.
The Glenn family would like to thank caregivers Noemi ("Mimi") and Flora, hospice nurse Ro, and physical therapist Kerri for their devoted and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to any of the following:
1)The Serra Club Gerard Glenn Seminarian Endowment, established by Mary Pat and James Hawkins to honor Gerry's support of religious vocations. c/o Don Bergin, PO Box 1585, Reno, NV, 89505-1585
2)Casa de Vida, 1290 Mill Street, Reno, NV 89502
3)ProLife League of NV, PO Box 18964, Reno, NV 89511
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. Second Street, Reno, NV.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1138 Wright Street, Reno, NV.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
Gerry had an extraordinary impact on the world, especially on the lives of his children who look forward to being united with him once again in eternity.
As Msgr. Leo would say, "Cheers in the Lord!"
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020