Gerry M. Atwood
Reno - Gerry MacDougall Atwood, 91 of Reno, NV died peacefully in her home April 27, 2020. She joined her husband, Jay Atwood, of 69 years who preceded her in death April 3, 2020. Geraldine (Gerry) Ann MacDougall was born in Los Angeles, CA to Bessie Weseli and Edgar MacDougall. Gerry moved to Reno in 1938; she graduated from Reno High School where she met Jay, the love of her life. She then attended the University of Nevada, Reno for two years and married Jay in 1951 before his deployment. She later worked at Arlington Nursery as a buyer and decorator for Dorothy Benson until Dorothy gifted it to the Junior League of Reno and it became Arlington Gardens Nursery.
Gerry enjoyed spending time at Lake Tahoe with her family, trips to San Francisco every year to celebrate with Jay for their anniversary, traveling on the Concord to Paris and cruises to Alaska and Australia. She was the best at writing post cards about their adventures and making sure to send them from wherever their travels took them.
Gerry's passion was shopping and celebrating every holiday and birthday with decorations and presents.
Gerry is survived by her two daughters; Gennel Pisani & Janice Buchanan, son-in-laws; Greg Pisani & Tom Buchanan. She was Gigi to her four granddaughters; Lindsey Pisani, Jessica McKay (Russ), Ashley Fennell (Tom), and Kristen Peck (Mike). Two great-grandsons; Brayden Peck and Mac Fennell and will be watching over her great-granddaughter (Peck) due this fall.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gerry's caregivers: Ana, Dee and Derrick for their love and care, and Julie and Jennifer at Renown Hospice for making her final days peaceful. Gerry chose to not have a funeral. She and Jay will be happy with the family all together enjoying the backyard pool drinking GiGi's frozen rum limeade slushies laughing and telling stories. The memories of our Gigi and Granddaddy will be in our hearts forever.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 6 to May 13, 2020