Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wadsworth Gym
Wadsworth, NV
View Map
Gibson Morris Fielder Obituary
Gibson Morris Fielder

Reno - In Loving memory of

Gibson Morris Fielder known to friends and family as "chocolate" began his final journey home Feb 16th, 2019 at the age of 55.

Gibson will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. He leaves behind his (Mother) Ramona (Ken) Wilson , His (Brothers) Duane, and Benjamin. His (Sisters) Debbie, Deanna, Penny all of Wadsworth NV and Benita of Carson City. His (Son) Justin of Boise Id, His (daughters)Heather of Mcdermitt, Cheyenne of Wisconsin, and Cierra of Washington. 11 (grandchildren) many neices and nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts.

Proceeded in Death by (Father) Benjamin Fielder and (Wife) Joyce Cagle of Mcdermitt.

Please join the family for a Celebration of life on March 2nd, 2019 @ Wadsworth gym 2:00p.m -5:00p.m Wadsworth, NV. 89442
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
