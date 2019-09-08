|
|
Gil Bryan (GB) Folk
- - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Gil Folk on August 23, 2019. GB was born on April 2, 1992 at St. Mary's Hospital to Gil and Lynda Folk and attended Lenz Elementary, Pine Middle, Galena High and University of Nevada, Reno.
He started life undergoing over 30 surgeries before the age of three to repair a tracheal esophageal fistula but overcame this condition with wonderful and caring surgeons and his enduring strength of character. It was also around this time that he developed an interest in exotic and high performance cars. Instead of going on vacations to amusement parks, he chose to visit every European car dealership throughout the western states photographing them, researching their history and studying the mechanical and technical aspects of each vehicle.
With motivation and a strong work ethic, he followed his life-long passion for cars and photography and became a highly respected automotive photographer. He was contracted by Porsche, McLaren and Ferrari as well as various magazines to do photo shoots throughout Europe and the United States receiving critical acclaim for his artistic layouts and articles. He was also the media director for Muscle Motors in Reno.
GB is survived by his wife Erica, father Gil, brother Travis, sister Lacey (Terry) Miller and mother-in-law Suzi Thrailkill and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Lynda.
His infectious smile and gentle charisma will live in our hearts forever. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019