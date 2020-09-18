Gilbert M Salas



Reno - On Tuesday September 8th, 2020, Gilbert Martinez Salas was welcomed into the arms of His Heavenly Father. His tired heart and weary bones, were ready to rest in Heaven's Garden. He is now in the presence of his parents, Frank & Leonor Salas; his grandson, Antonio Aguilar Maciel ; and his great niece, Abigail Cullen.



Gilbert was born January 9th, 1942 in Tucson, Arizona. In January 1959, he joined the U.S Navy. While in the Navy, he met his wife, Margaret (of Portland, OR). Gilbert and Margaret met during the July 4th holiday of 1961, in Portland. They married a few weeks later on August 3rd, 1961. Due to Oregon state laws, they had to marry again on September 16th, 1961.



Over the course of their 59 year marriage, Gilbert & Margaret lived in Tucson, AZ; San Jose, CA ; St.Paul, MN ; and Reno, NV. They have three children, Gilbert Joe Salas Jr; Barbara Ann (Salas) Maciel; and Debra Bellinda Salas.



Besides the U.S Navy, Gilbert worked 30 years (1966-1996) with Ford Motor Company. He enjoyed his time at the Ford plant in Milpitas, CA and St.Paul, MN and made many good friends. Throughout the years, he would have reunions with them and talk about the good old days on the assembly line.



After his retirement from Ford, Gilbert chose to stay active. He would then work for Cretin-Derham Hall (St.Paul,MN), Montague Stoves (Reno,NV), WINCO Foods (Reno,NV), and RSCVA (Reno,NV). As an employee of the RSCVA, he was part of the maintenance team at Northgate and Wildcreek golf courses.



Besides his wife and children, Gilbert will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Francisco Salas Maciel; Amannda Jo (Salas) Johnson; Emilio Fernando Maciel; Niles Xavier Salas; and six great grandchildren.



Gilbert enjoyed traveling to his hometown of Tucson, as often as he could. While there, he would visit his sister and brother-in-law, Amelia (Salas) & Robert Schowengerdt. Sometimes his sister and brother-in-law in Wisconsin, Belen (Salas) & Remy Colas, would come visit. His dear nieces, Jennifer, Andrea, Stephanie, and Amanda, would also join the festivities with their families.



Besides all the loved ones mentioned above, Gilbert is also survived by his close cousins; Pedro (Nino Pete) Salas, Joseph (Compadre) Altamirano , Ray Altamirano, and their families. Gilbert has many more cousins, whom he loved dearly. They are in Tucson, AZ, southern California, and parts of the Bay Area, CA.



Gilbert Martinez Salas will be laid to eternal rest in the Garden of Roses at Mountain View Cemetery (Reno,NV), on Monday September 21st, 2020.









