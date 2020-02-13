|
Gillane "Gigi" Alohilani Florence Amundson
Reno - Gillane "Gigi" Alohilani Florence Amundson, 20, of Reno, NV passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1999, in Reno, NV to Maile Caufield and Peter Amundson. Gigi graduated from Reno High School in 2017 and attended McQueen High School as a freshman and sophomore where she was a member of the cheerleading squad.
Gigi was not only gorgeous on the outside, but she possessed a radiant soul that was even more beautiful than her outward appearance. She lit up a room with her smile, energy, infectious laugh, and humor; she made people feel important. Gigi had a heart of gold that was caring, kind, and giving and if she loved you, she loved you with all her heart and without hesitation. Gigi touched and impacted so many lives of her friends and played a large role in who they are today. She frequently befriended and included new kids at school so they wouldn't feel lonely or scared and she helped special needs kids when others overlooked them or simply walked away. Gigi was a treasure and a standout.
Gigi ran campaigns consecutive years and was voted the Speaker of the House and Vice President of Donlon Elementary School in Pleasanton, CA. She was a Girl Scout and earned a Bronze Award. Gigi won Scholastic Art & Writing Awards two years in a row and those photographs were selected and hung at The Holland Project Gallery in Reno, NV. She painted and sketched, and loved the arts. Gigi was a talented, passionate dancer of ballet, tap, jazz, and hip hop since the age of 5 yrs old. She played guitar and was taking piano lessons. Gigi was a creative, bright, outgoing, confident, and free spirited young lady. She wanted to be a yoga instructor, she wanted to sing, she wanted to own her own business, and so many other wonderful things...Gigi's story was not finished yet.
Gigi will always be loved and missed by those who knew her and our hearts will forever feel the loss and emptiness of her absence. Gigi's Hawaiian middle name, Alohilani means bright heavenly sky/star and she was that from the moment that she was born and she will continue to be forever in our lives. Gigi is survived by her mother, Maile Caufield and stepfather Justin Caufield; her father, Peter Amundson and stepmother Mary Choi-Amundson; her brother, Alec Amundson; her stepbrother, Riley Caufield; her paternal grandparents, Olga and Phillip Amundson; and many other extended family members. Gigi was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Florence Keeney and Charles Dromiack. In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation at gofundme.com as we will be donating the proceeds in Gigi's name to Tiffany's Dance Academy of Livermore, CA, where her love of dance began and the Bankhead Theatre, where Gigi danced in The Nutcracker Ballet. Our hope is that other little girls like Gigi will be able to follow their dreams too.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020