|
|
Gina Bacigalupi Aiello
Surrounded by her loving family, Gina passed peacefully on March 8, 2020 after a brave 20-month battle with ovarian cancer. Gina was born in Reno, NV on February 25, 1955 to Kay and Frank Bacigalupi, the first of six children. She attended Our Lady of the Snows and graduated from Bishop Manogue Catholic High School (where she blazed a trail for the rest of her siblings with her strong-willed personality!) She worked in a variety of industries throughout her life but being the eldest, she was always our "other mother" which prepared her for her most favorite career in the world - motherhood. Not only was she the loving, doting mother to her daughter Francesca and son Michael, she was "over-the-moon" when she became a grandmother to Cruz! We also continue to hear from friends that she played a major role in many of their children's lives. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by Francesca and Cruz Grady, Michael Aiello, ex-husband Dave Aiello, siblings: Anne Pendleton, Mike, Suellen, Beth Bodensteiner (Doc) and Becky Overmyer (Ron); nieces and nephews: Katy, Jessyca, Jason, Megan, Brian, Christopher and Kirsten and nine great-nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and life-long friends who were so supportive and loving to her. To the end, Gina wanted to help people so she gave the gift of sight through cornea donation. A celebration of Gina's life will be held at a later date when times are less troubled and the coronavirus threat diminishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gina's honor to Pinocchio's Mom's on the Run which provides financial assistance to women diagnosed with breast or gynecological cancer. https://www.momsontherun.info/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020