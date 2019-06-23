|
Giuseppe Joseph Frugoli
Reno - In memory of Joseph Frugoli who passed away June 10, 2019 in his sleep. Joe had been living in Hamiltion, Montana close to his son and daughter In-law for the past four years and under the care of Hospice when he passed. Due to age and health conditions it prevented him from staying in Nevada, his home of ninety years.
Joe was born June 3, 1925 in Mound House Nevada to his parents Maria Gonfiantini and Pietro Frugoli. His family moved to Empire Nevada where he would live until the outbreak of WWII. He joined the United States Army and served in the South Pacific as part of the 147th field Artillery and attached to the 158th regimental combat team (The Bushmasters). He would go on to see action throughout the Pacific, take part in the liberation of the Philippines and was part of the United States forces that landed on mainland Japan.
After being discharged from the United States Army, he would return back home to Sparks, Nevada where he met and married his wife Maxine Elliot, start a family and have two children, Thomas and Ronald Frugoli. Joe then went into business with longtime friend Jack Nicolarson and formed the Vertical Blind And Awning Company. After selling this business they started F&N Interiors where they worked until retirement.
Joe's wife Maxine became very ill and for over five years he became a full time care giver. After her passing he started his own business, Joe's Interiors. He loved his business, working with people and the lifelong friends he made along the way.
He was a lifelong outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Leaving Nevada meant leaving behind decades of memories.
Joe was a member of the Reno Exchange Club, Sons of Italy, Italian Benevolent Society and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother,father, son Thomas ,brother Frank Frugoli, Pete Frugoli, sister Calliope Lafleur and nephew Jack Lafleur. He is survived by son Ron (Cindy) Frugoli, sister -in- law Edna Frugoli, and many nieces and nephews.
Dad you will be missed. Thank you Lord for the memories as we truly have many good ones.
A private service will be held in Fernley at the Northern Nevada Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 23, 2019