Gladys Ambrosini
Reno - On March 22, 2019, we lost our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Gladys Mae (Bishop) Wallin McCulloch Ambrosini passed away at The Seasons of Reno.
She was born April 30, 1925, in Reno to Leon and Ruby Bishop, joining big brother Archie Bishop. She attended Reno High School, graduating in January 1943. She met her first husband, Robert G. Wallin, while she was working at UNR and he was stationed in Reno for Army Air Force training. They had four children, Robert Jr., Kenneth (deceased), Janis and Larry.
She married her second husband, H. Gregory McCulloch, in January 1966. They both had long careers with Union Federal Savings and Loan, and she retired as Manager of the Yerington branch in 1989, after Greg's death.
She met her third husband during a visit to Blue Eagle Ranch, Railroad Valley, Nevada. She and Ken Ambrosini were married at their ranch (the Ardan Ranch, Eureka County, Nevada) in September 2003. They lived and worked there until his death in 2015. Following a couple light strokes, Gladys was a resident of The Seasons where she received excellent care, until her death this Spring.
Gladys was interred at Masonic Memorial Gardens, Mountain View Cemetery, following services provided by La Paloma of Reno. She is survived by three children; grandchildren Rob Wallin (Lori) of Ely, Stephanie Hamlin(Brent) of Fallon, Kerri Wallin-Reed of Reno, Jeff Keysar of
Henderson, Tanya Keysar of Applegate, Calif., Kari O'Hagan (Adam) of Granite Bay, Calif., and Zach Wallin of California. Also great-grandchildren Ryan ,Trystan and Gabe Wallin, Kenna and Cole Hamlin, Kiley Merlino and Alisha Keysar.
She had three dreams...a cabin in the mountains, a ranch in rural Nevada, and to travel to Alaska. All three came true.
A gathering to celebrate her life and times is set for Saturday, July 27, 2019, 1 - 3 p.m., at the Fallon Elks Lodge, 93 W. Center St., Fallon NV. All are welcome.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 23, 2019