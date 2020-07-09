Glen LeRoy Piretto
Reno - A third generation Nevadan, Glen Piretto passed away peacefully at home in Reno, Nevada on July 3, 2020. Glen was born at St. Mary's Hospital on July 7, 1935. He attended Mary S. Doten Grammar School, Northside Jr. High School and Reno High School (Class of 1953). He graduated from the University of Nevada in 1957. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, played Frosh Basketball, and received a ROTC commission spending 2-1/2 years in the U.S. Army as a lieutenant at Ft. Lee, Va & Petaluma, Ca. Upon returning home in 1960, Glen worked for General Motors Acceptance Corporation for 2 years. He then decided to go back to school to gain his teaching credentials, becoming a teacher in 1963. He taught in Las Vegas, Carson City and Reno (Grace Warner Elementary, Swope Middle School and Hunter Lake Elementary) for a total of 32 years. He coached basketball (boys and girls) at Swope. Glen touched many lives through his commitment to youth, both scholastically as well as athletically.
Glen was a member of Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church, and a past member of the Elks Club, Mahala Gun Club and the Truckee River Fly Fishers. He enjoyed fly fishing, hiking, biking, hunting, skiing, walking his dog Brady, watching the SF Giants and 49ers, and going to Wolf Pack football and basketball games.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents Louis & Eugenie, his sister Dolores Taylor, his niece Lori Norlen, and cousin Gene Guichu. He is survived by his wife Mary, sister Lois Norlen and her husband Jerry, son Greg Piretto, daughter Lisa Piretto, step children Michael Tatu, Joseph Tatu, Patricia Tatu, Dawn Alexandra (Tatu) Profant and her husband Peter, step-granddaughters Zosine Profant and Dominique Corrigan.
Glen was a very loving and patient man. He was respected by his students, fellow teachers and family members. He will be remembered as a good friend to all. He will be missed. Masses will be celebrated on future dates yet to be determined, and will occur at Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church, St. Thomas in Reno and St. Francis Catholic Church in Incline Village, Nevada.
A Visitation will take place on July 13, 2020, 1pm - 4pm at Walton's Sierra Chapel in Reno, located at 875 W. 2nd St. Phone (775) 323-7189.
Funeral Mass is scheduled for July 14, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral at 9:30am located at 310 W. 2nd St. in Reno, with burial to follow at 11am at Mountain View Cemetery located at 435 Stoker Ave. in Reno. Phone (702) 329-9231.
In lieu of or in addition to flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 78851, Phoenix, AZ 85062-8851.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Glen's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com