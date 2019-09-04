|
|
Glen "Pat" Meadows
Palomino Valley - Long time Washoe County resident, Glen Patrick Meadows, passed away on August 27, 2019 of natural causes at his residence in Palomino Valley at the age of 97. He was born April 25, 1922 in Nimrod, Texas to Levi Crit Meadows and Willie Edna Munn. Patrick attended elementary school in Grandville, Oklahoma and attended high school in Tipton. He was the youngest of 11 brothers in sisters living in the farming community of Tipton, Oklahoma.
Patrick was a World War II Veteran, with service in the US Navy. He returned from the war to marry the love of his life, Billy June Kane. He began work as a section hand on the MK&T Railroad (the Katy) in 1948 and began a long time railroad career that took his family West via Wichita Falls, Texas. They continued west until they landed in Sparks, NV in 1962. Pat finished up on the Southern Pacific Railroad on the Carlin run out of the Sparks yard until his retirement in 1984 as a conductor.
Pat is survived by sons Glen and Michael Meadows; grandchildren Gene Meadows, Patrick Meadows, and Brandy Mooney; and great-grandchildren Sarah and Hannah Meadows. He was preceded in death by his wife Billye Meadows and daughter Shannon Mooney.
A celebration of life is planned for the friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 at his Palomino residence. Donations to the Circle of Life Foundation would be welcomed in lieu of flowers.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 4, 2019