Glen Noble Jones
Reno - On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Glen Noble Jones, loving husband and father passed away at the glorious age of 99!
He was born in Roosevelt, Oklahoma on February 12, 1920 to James and Cyntha Jones.
After serving in the Army in Europe during World War II, Glen found work he loved with the California State Park System. He served for 35 years wearing his "Smokey the Bear" hat as a park ranger and eventually at headquarters in Sacramento.
In 1940, he married Mary Ethel Benton. They were blessed with 5 children; Judy, Glen David, Cindy, Mary, and Joe. They were together until she died in 1976.
In 1977 he married Marilyn Lewis and was blessed to become father to her 5 children - Lynette, Ryan, Sheryl, Gayle and David.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ethel, two brothers, Conrad and Carl, and two sisters, Lina and Leona and one of his children, Ryan and a great grandchild.
He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn, 9 children, 28 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
Glen loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and having all of his family gathered around him for any and all occasions.
Services will be held May 28, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 Neil Rd, Reno, NV, Viewing - 9:00 am, Service - 10:00 am
Graveside service at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 19, 2019