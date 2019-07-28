|
Glenn Gerald "Gerry" Chinnici
Sparks - Gerry passed away at his home from complications of MS, surrounded by family on Monday, July 1st, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife, Carol; 'Gerry's Kids', Elizabeth, Daniella, Arlene, Denise, and Eric. He is survived by his older brother, Mike Chinnici, sister-in-law Pat Chinnici, many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, uncles, aunt, several cousins, and many friends.
Born in San Bernardino, CA in 1942 to parents Dorothy Johnson Chinnici and Carl Chinnici, Gerry spent most of his childhood in Burbank near his maternal grandparents Ruth Johnson Darrow and Earl Darrow, and aunts, uncles, and cousins. Gerry stayed with his loving Aunt Doris and Uncle Glenn so he could finish out his high school at Northridge Military Academy where he graduated in 1961.
Gerry began working for Darrow Heating and Air in the late '60s after attending Trade School. He moved to Sparks, Nevada with his first wife Becky and his 2 young daughters, Elizabeth and Daniella in 1973, eventually starting his own heating and air conditioning business, Active Air Heating and Air.
Gerry met Carol in Parents without Partners in the early '80s and after many years of friendship, and the joining of their two families, tied the knot at the Kerak Shrine Temple in 1991 before traveling to the Virgin Islands on their honeymoon to get recycled (an inside joke between the two of them).
Gerry loved anything with an engine and he loved to go fast on just about anything motorized. He was a member of the San Fernando Valley Dune Toppers as well as the Farrows Motorcycle Club. Academics were never his subject of choice, but he was mechanically gifted and applied those skills to his heating and air conditioning business.
Gerry bravely struggled with his MS diagnosis the last several years of his life, but he always enjoyed being with his family, going on outings, and keeping in touch with his California family by telephone. He will be sorely missed by all.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 28, 2019