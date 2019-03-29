Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Ramociotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ann Ramociotti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Ann Ramociotti Obituary
Gloria Ann Ramociotti

Las Vegas - Gloria Ann Ramociotti, age 84, originally from Reno/Lovelock, passed away October 31, 2018 after a short battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Ramociotti(Las Vegas) also from Reno. Her son, Garth Ramociotti preceded her death at a young age. Her siblings now passed; Albert Ramociotti, George(Scotty) Ramociotti, Robert(Babe) Ramociotti, Geraldine(Gerry) Salvini, Julia Mello and living siblings; Lola Oyen, Nicki Santos. At her request, no services were held. She is rejoicing and dancing with her Lord and Savior and there is no more pain.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.