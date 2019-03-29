|
Gloria Ann Ramociotti
Las Vegas - Gloria Ann Ramociotti, age 84, originally from Reno/Lovelock, passed away October 31, 2018 after a short battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Ramociotti(Las Vegas) also from Reno. Her son, Garth Ramociotti preceded her death at a young age. Her siblings now passed; Albert Ramociotti, George(Scotty) Ramociotti, Robert(Babe) Ramociotti, Geraldine(Gerry) Salvini, Julia Mello and living siblings; Lola Oyen, Nicki Santos. At her request, no services were held. She is rejoicing and dancing with her Lord and Savior and there is no more pain.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019