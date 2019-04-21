Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
775-359-2210
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pinocchio's Bar & Grill
4820 Vista Blvd
Sparks, NV
Resources
Gloria Barnato Boracchia Obituary
Gloria Barnato Boracchia

Reno - Gloria Barnato Boracchia 84, passed on April 4, 2019, with her family by her side in Reno, NV.

Gloria was born on October 2, 1934 in Clifton Texas to her parents Thalbert & Maxine Duncan and her sister Olive. The Duncan family lived in many towns including Oklahoma City, Atlanta, Anchorage, Kentucky, and San Francisco.

While attending Hamilton All-Girls School in San Francisco, she met her first husband Peter Barnato Sr. After graduating from College of Marin, Gloria and Peter married December 18, 1954. They later had two children Lisa and Peter Jr. Gloria's husband Peter Sr. passed away in February 1959.

In April 1961, Gloria married Fred Boracchia in San Rafael, California. They moved to Lake Tahoe and later to Reno. She and Fred had three children Dana, Michael and Kristi. While attending college, Gloria modeled and was on the cover of Vogue Magazine in the 1950's. Gloria worked many secretarial jobs while raising five children. She loved bowling, swimming, and watching her children play sports. She enjoyed arts and crafts, playing Bridge and spending time with her grandchildren picking pine cones for making Christmas wreaths.

She was preceded in death by her husbands' Peter, Fred and her daughter Lisa.

Gloria is survived by her sister Olive Lookabaugh, her four children Peter Barnato Jr, Dana Aten, Michael Boracchia, and Kristi Boracchia; her grandchildren Talia, Jeremy, Sean, Peter III, Scotty, Torrey, Josh, Kyle, Cameron and 7 great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to join our family for a Celebration of Gloria's Life at Pinocchio's Bar & Grill, 4820 Vista Blvd, Sparks, Nevada on April 27th from 12 noon to 3pm. Walton's Sparks was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
