Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
La Paloma Masonic Chapel at Mountain View Cemetery
Gloria Elaine Hill Obituary
Ely - Gloria was born November 12, 1940, in Ely Nevada. She passed away in her home on October 1, 2019. Gloria was the oldest of four children born to Bennet Lewis Mattice and Myrtle Elaine Fawcett. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy Hill. They married in 1961 and are survived by their four children, Edward Hill (Lisa) Stacey Hill (Jeny) Jeff Hill (Dawn) Cindy Cooper (Rocky). She made a life of standing by her husband and raising their children. She was a very strong women and would do anything for her loved ones. She was a true friend to many and would put everything aside if someone needed help. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends. She grew up in the Reno area and was very proud of her Nevada heritage. Her pride and joy was loving and supporting her 13 grandchildren. She was completely overjoyed with her newborn great-grandson.

The family would like to thank all her caregivers and hospice staff who so kindly cared for our mom and supported the family in granting her wish of living her last days at home. She was a homebody in every sense of the word. She is now celebrating her new life in her forever home with Our Lord and Savior.

A celebration of life service will be held at La Paloma Masonic Chapel at Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
