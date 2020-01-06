|
|
Gloria Katherine Cloninger
Reno - Gloria K. Cloninger departed this life early in the morning of December 23, 2019 in Reno. She was born in Calmar, Iowa on March 31, 1924.
Her family moved to Billings, Montana during the Depression and Gloria graduated from Billings High School in 1942. After graduation, she joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in New York City and Washington DC. She was trained as a Navy cryptographer and received a commendation medal for her efforts during the Battle of Leyte Gulf - the largest naval battle in history.
After discharge, Gloria took flying lessons and learned to fly crop dusters and mail planes. She attended Montana State College (now Montana State University) where she met her future husband, Samuel R. Cloninger deceased). Gloria and Sam married in 1948.
After Sam graduated from Montana State, they moved to Chicago, Illinois where Sam attended medical school at Northwestern University with Gloria's support working as a secretary at several Chicago businesses.
Once Sam began his medical practice, they began a family raising two sons in north suburban Chicago. After her boys entered their school years, Gloria began a long-term commitment to volunteerism working part time at their school -- Saint Joseph's Catholic School in Wilmette, Illinois.
In 1975 the family moved to Reno, Nevada where members of Gloria's family resided. After Sam's death in 1977, Gloria spent her time volunteering at Saint Mary's Hospital and with the Doctor's Wives annual rummage sale where she and her sister, Bonnie, became the stars of the shoe and purse department for many years.
Gloria loved being a mother and grandmother and enjoyed planning family get togethers, holiday festivities and birthdays. She was extremely supportive of her children and grand-children's career paths. Gloria loved dogs and had two Boston Terriers as her constant companions.
Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Marie Carpenter, sister, Bonnie (Roald) Lindstrom and brother, Charles Robert "Bob" Carpenter, she is survived by sons, Jeff (Ann) Cloninger of San Jose, California, Mark (April) Cloninger of Reno, Nevada, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery chapel, 435 Stoker Avenue, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020