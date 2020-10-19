Gloria Mary Jarvis



With heavy hearts we announce the death of Gloria Mary Jarvis, who passed away in Sparks on October 11th. Board on May 29, 1932



In Westwood, California, the only child of George and Rachel Maffi. She moved to Susanville, California where she attended local



Schools. She attend Lassen Community College for a business degree and went on to have a long career in banking. While living in Susanville



She met and married her husband, Melvin E. Jarvis on August 2, 1953, with whom she shared countless adventures over the course of their long marriage.



They had three daughters Jeannie, Cheri and Esther. She was a loving grandmother to three grandchildren.



Gloria was preceded in death by her father, mother and her husband. Gloria is survived by her daughters Jeannie Redinger (Michael), Cheri Verrinder (Eric),



Esther Jarvis, her grandchildren, Chris Verrinder, Ashley Inwood (TJ), Lacey Caballero (Grant).



There has been no service scheduled at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store