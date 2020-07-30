Gloria May (Pincolini) Quilici
Reno - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gloria M. Quilici on July 25, 2020. She entered into the arms of the Lord, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She was 92 years old.
Gloria was born at Saint Mary's Hospital in 1928 to Dante and Nora Pincolini. She attended Southside Elementary, Billinghurst Middle, Reno High, and the University of Nevada, Reno, after which she worked at Carlisle and was a Pink Lady with St. Mary's for a number of years. In 1955, she had her first date with the love of her life, Nat Quilici, at The Genoa Candy Dance. They were married on April 7, 1956 and built their lives together for the next 48 years. In their younger years, they worked hard together—as a team—to secure their future for years of travel and exploring the world.
Gloria was a proud member of the Washoe County Homemakers, Red Hot Square Dance, and Wagon Wheel Square Dancing. In her younger years, she had a love for painting. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church since its inception in 1938. Gloria was an excellent cook and a loving provider for her family. She always took care of whatever her family needed without question. Gloria will be greatly missed.
Gloria is preceded in death by her loving husband Nat Quilici, her parents Dante and Nora Pincolini, and her daughter Sherrie Quilici. She is survived by her sister Jean and husband Robert Smeath; son Kevin and wife Debra Quilici; daughter Lori and husband Patrick McCleary; granddaughter Mesha Hamlet and husband Boston Blanchard; Patricia and husband Rick Loisi; and Megan and husband Bill Collins. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren Silas Blanchard, Isabella Loisi, and Colton Collins, plus nieces, nephews, and many cousins spanning across Nevada.
We would like to thank Comfort Keepers and Renown Hospice for all their help in the final weeks.
A viewing will be held on August 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. Second Street, Reno, NV 89503. All are welcome. Masks mandatory. A private service will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Catholic Diocese of Reno, 290 S. Arlington Ave Reno, NV 89501.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Gloria's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com