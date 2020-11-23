Gloria Pellas Barton



February 27, 1929 - November 17, 2020



Gloria Pellas Barton passed away gracefully and in peace asleep, with her husband holding her hand on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Carson City, Nevada. She was 91 years old.



Born in San Diego, CA on February 27, 1929 to parents Mae Gerow Pellas and Silvio F. Pellas. Gloria attended The Hamlin School in San Francisco, CA then UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. She married Thomas V. Barton, Jr, her devoted husband of 67 years. Together they raised their family of five children in Hillsborough, CA, spent summers at Lake Tahoe, CA, travelled the world wide, and retired to the high desert of Washoe Valley, Nevada.



Gloria loved her dogs, tennis in her earlier years, the mountain air always, and in her most recent years the musical beat of castanets.



Her sister, Rosita Jane Pellas predeceased her as did her son, Thomas Pellas Barton. She is survived by her husband, her children - Catherine Barton Whitney (Larry), Victoria Barton Franz (Marc), Sharon Barton Tuppan (Eric) and Deborah Barton Kutch (Pete), her 6 grandchildren - Mary, Kristy, Amanda, Max, Sam, and Daniel, and her 3 great grandchildren - Evie, Jackson and Hudson.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gloria Pellas Barton to: the Susan G Komen Nevada, 1091 S. Cimarron Rd, Suite A4, Las Vegas, NV 89145.









