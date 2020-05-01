|
Gonzalo P Lopez
Gonzalo Pineda Lopez was born in January 1966 in Guadalajara, Mexico to Mario Lopez and Soledad Lopez. The family moved to Reno, Nevada when he was 13 years old. Gonzalo graduated from Earl Wooster High School in 1985. He had a passion for several things, including cooking, music, photography and sports of all kinds. Anyone who knew him knew he loved soccer, both playing and coaching. His years of dedication to the sport changed countless players' lives. Achieving his dream to coach at every level, from youth to collegiate, gave him immense joy.
But his true passion was his family. His greatest accomplishments were his children, Joshua and Kayla. Gonzalo was so proud of both of them and supported them in all of their endeavors. He coached both kids throughout their soccer careers. Gonzalo never missed an opportunity to spend time with them, whether it was at a hockey game, Josh's concerts, or Kayla's college events.
Gonzalo met his wife, Katherine Hanks, in 2013. They married in 2015 and a new adventure began. Gonz and Kathi loved to travel and explore new destinations, both domestic and abroad, making fun and loving memories along the way. They also thoroughly enjoyed entertaining friends and family in their welcoming home.
Gonzalo is survived by his wife, Katherine; his children, Joshua Anthony and Kayla Marie; his mother, Soledad Lopez; his siblings Mario, Linda (Cesar) and Rosa; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and his dogs Max and Duke. He is preceded in death by his father, Mario Lopez.
The family would like to express deep gratitude to all healthcare professionals on the frontlines during the COVID pandemic, especially to the team of caregivers at Renown Regional Medical Center who took exceptional care of him.
A celebration of life will be held when restrictions from the COVID pandemic are lifted and gatherings of family and friends are once again safe. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to TMCC Athletic Support for a scholarship fund in memoriam of Coach Gonzalo Lopez.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020