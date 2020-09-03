Gordon Churchward



(1942-2020) Gordon Earnest Churchward died peacefully in his home in Reno, NV on August 18, 2020 at age 78. He was born in Boston, MA on April 16, 1942. His family moved while he was still young to the Central Coast of California where he grew up and completed his bachelor's degree in Business from California State University, Cal Poly. Seeking adventure, Gordon moved to Reno where he worked at Harrah's Reno hotel-casino as a maître de while studying for his MBA from the University of Nevada, Reno. As an aspiring entrepreneur, he purchased the Julia C. Bulette saloon in Virginia City and was the well-known, long term owner of the establishment. One of Gordon's most notable achievements was the creation of the Julia C. Bulette Red Light Museum, a collection that took him 10 years to assemble and stage authentically. Gordon is survived by his longtime companion Patricia Phair, Esq., son Darren True, daughter Jennifer Wilkes, sister Joy Rampoldi, and many nieces and nephews. Gordon lived life wild and to the fullest. May he rest in peace.









