Grant D. Miller, M.D.



Reno - Grant D. Miller, M.D., passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. He was 77.



Grant began working at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, in 1978. He served the school as a Professor, Associate Dean of Student Affairs, and Residency Director in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.



He will be profoundly missed by his family and his many friends and colleagues. A recent tribute to him concluded with the following words: "It is difficult to find words for this thing that Grant does. Moments with Grant can go so deep, touch the heart, touch the mind, and somehow spread to others in a generous way. Grant has a way of standing close to human suffering, with kindness, compassion, curiosity and hope…helping to alleviate that suffering and or find meaning in it."



In 2012, Grant became a sculptor of welded and cut metal. Images of his work and further tribute to him can be found at his website, grantmillersculpture.com. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary