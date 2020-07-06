Gregory Alan Chason



Reno - Gregory Alan Chason 41 of Reno NV passed away June 03, 2020. Greg was born December 31, 1978, in Tucson Az. Relocated to Reno 1980 Greg attended Florence Drake, Sparks Middle, graduating Reed 1997. The following 4 years Greg, proudly served our country in the United States Army, A co. 1-27 Infantry, squad leader last 2 years, Scholfield Bks. Hawaii, where he met and married the love of his life Krystyna Cole Chason. Returning home after Honorable Discharge 2002 Greg, earned his doctrine degree throughout the years. Greg was a wonderful man, father, son, brother and friend. He will be missed by many. Greg is survived by son Gregory Gaston Chason 19, daughter Angelina Brook Chason 16, Sister Jennifer Lynn Chason, Brother Stephen James Chason, nieces Destiny Swaye Turnbow, Justice Jubilee Reedy, all of Reno. Uncle Lonnie and Aunt Connie Cox of Fallon. Auntie D. Deanna Peterson Fernley. Grandmother Shirley Cummings, Mother: Zora Lynn Chason, Father: Dale Greenwell Jr.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: July 14th, 2020 11:30 am. Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veteran's Way Fernley NV 89408.









