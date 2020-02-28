|
|
Gregory Eugene Lewis
Sparks - Gregory Eugene Lewis was born to Matthew C. Lewis and Georgia L. Richardson in Fort Worth, Texas on August 30, 1953.
In the early 1960s, Gregory along with his mother and brothers, Matthew and Selwyn spent time with their Grandmother, Georgia Richardson and Great Grandmother, Nancy Wilkerson, in Naples, Texas. They would later move to Oxnard, California where they stayed with his Aunt Doris Jean Pinkard and Uncle Forrest Pinkard. The Family finally relocated to Los Angeles, California and lived with his Uncle Curtis Richardson and Aunt Olevia F. Richardson for a period of time. Baby brother, Reginald Jerome Richardson, was later born in Los Angeles.
As an 11-year-old, Gregory gave his life to Christ. He joined St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Los Angeles, California. He was a member of the youth choir, Young People Department (YPD) and served as junior officer. As an adult, he served as a Church Officer at Bethel AME, Monrovia, California and at Bethel AME, Reno/Sparks. Gregory was committed to his faith and to the local churches he attended. He made every effort to "Let his Light Shine" wherever he ventured. He enjoyed singing in the choir and having engaging discussions at Sunday School and Bible Study.
Gregory was a product of the Los Angeles Unified [Public] School District. He graduated in June 1971 from Thomas Jefferson High School as class Salutatorian. Upon graduation, he attended General Motors Institute in Flint Michigan, graduating with a Bachelor of Industrial Administration Degree in 1976. He later obtained a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University (1980), The California Community Colleges Instructor Credential (1980), followed by a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Grand Canyon University (2012).
Professionally, Gregory worked for General Motors, Baker Packers and Mars Inc. in Operations and Production Management for approximately 34 years. He retired from Mars Inc. in April 2005 and began a second career in Secondary Education. For a period 14 years he worked for the Washoe County School District at Procter R. Hug High School. There he taught Computer Literacy and Photography. Gregory enjoyed his career of teaching. He never viewed teaching as a job. He saw teaching as an opportunity to give back and share with the "kids." He also had a strong passion for photography. Regardless of where Gregory traveled, he always had a camera and a laptop computer with him.
Gregory was preceded in death by his Mother, Georgia L. Richardson and his brother, Reginald Jerome Richardson.
Gregory is survived by his lovely wife, Jaunita Lewis, three children: Eugene Travon Lewis, Nancy Margaret Cisneros (Fernando) and Clayton Jerome Lewis; step-children: Candace Tiana Nelson and Robert Nelson Jr.; brothers: Matthew C. Lewis and Selwyn C. Lewis (Sonja); nieces: Chantelé Lewis, Sylvia Lewis; grandchildren: Fernando Gregory Cisneros IV, Gabriella Nancy Cisneros, Princeton Lewis, Aahmillyon Lewis, Trachell Lewis and Aahmeer Lewis; uncle: Curtis Richardson; "sister-cousin": Diane Crosley-Mayers (Robert); "brother-cousin": Dwight Richardson; and a host of first and second cousins and many loving friends.
As Gregory would cite often during a Sunday morning worship service or for the start of the day with "This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it." (Psalm 118:24). Let the Church say, Amen!!!Amen!!!!
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020