|
|
Greg Krzysiak was born on June 28,1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He left this world on September 20, 2019, at his home in Sparks, NV. He is survived by his wife Chris Krzysiak and their children Yvonne Eggers, Shane Krzysiak and Josh Krzysiak, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Greg served in the Navy. He loved working outdoors in his yard and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was retired from TMWA.
He will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:00 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, Sparks. Burial with Honors will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Reno. Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019