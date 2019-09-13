|
|
Gregory Hunewill
Wellington - Greg was born November 17, 1957 in Yerington, Nevada and passed away August 19, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. He was raised in Mason and Smith Valleys, and attended Smith Valley Schools.
Since the age of 16 years old, Greg was part of the family construction business-- running equipment, driving trucks and doing just plain labor. In 1984, he became a co-owner and manager of the Mason Valley Country Club in Yerington, with its restaurant, bar and golf course, which the family owned and operated for 16 years. When his dad, Harvey, was killed in the crash of his plane in 1992, Greg took over the management of the family's 750-acre alfalfa ranch in north Mason Valley until it was sold to Peri and Sons. In 2002, Greg, along with his brother and sister, became the owners of the family business, Hunewill Construction Company, which has offices in Winnemucca and Wellington, employing 70 to 80 people. Greg served as the corporation's vice president. The company recently celebrated its 61st anniversary.
Greg was a strong and dedicated member in our community. He was a past Smith Valley 4-H Community Club Co-Leader, and past member of the Mason Valley Chamber of Commerce Board. From 1982-86, Greg served as director of the Smith Valley Fire District. From 1989-92, he served on the South Lyon County Hospital District Board of Trustees. From 1995-99, he served on the administration board of the South Lyon Health Center, Inc. as a board member.
Greg served as chairman of the Lyon County Republican Central Committee in 1993-94, 2005-06, 2009-10. He also was a member of the Smith Valley Advisory Board from 2003-2005. Greg was a past member of the Yerington Rotary, and present member of the Smith Valley Rotary club. He served as president of the SV Rotary in 2008-09, and also served as the Assistant District Governor of Rotary District 5190, Area 10, in 2010-13.
Greg had served the people of Lyon County, District 5 (Yerington, Mason Valley, and Smith Valley) in the position of county commissioner, from 2014 to current. Greg enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and was extremely proud of his heritage, including being a 3rd generation Nevadan. He loved cooking and often developed his own awesome recipes! He was a wonderful host and enjoyed sharing his home and his talents with others. He also enjoyed his beautiful yard, which was surrounded by the beauty of the Nevada high desert and frequented by wildlife of all kinds.
If you were related to or were an acquaintance of Greg's, you were the lucky one! He was a unique individual and one of the few men in this world with a gigantic heart! From that gigantic heart, he gave and gave and gave…and always with a wide beautiful smile on his face!
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Hunewill and his nephew, Logan Hunewill. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Hunewill of Smith Valley; sister, Lynda (Donald) Giorgi of Yerington; brother, Loren (Tonya) Hunewill of Winnemucca; nephew, Spencer Hunewill and two nieces, Kara Giorgi and Dallas Hunewill.
Greg's celebration of life was held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Greg's family requests donations be sent, in his memory, to Smith Valley Rotary, P.O. Box 357, Wellington, Nevada, 89444.
Family and friends are invited to sign his online guest book at www.FRFH.net, also sympathy cards may be sent directly from this site.
Arrangements are under the direction of Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, 25 Hwy 208 Yerington, NV 89447 (775) 463-2911
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019