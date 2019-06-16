Gregory Samuel Dodson



Reno - Gregory Samuel Dodson, beloved brother, uncle, and friend passed away on June 7, 2019 at the age of 61.



Greg was born November 16, 1957 at Saint Mary's Hospital to Robert and Marjorie Dodson of Reno. A lifelong Nevada resident, Greg graduated from Reno High School in 1976, attended the University of Nevada, Reno, and was employed by the State of Nevada Department of Transportation for the past 27 years.



Greg was curious, impulsive, generous, and could surprise you with a wicked sense of humor. He was also the least pretentious person one could know. He was very connected to his family and was always the one to reach for the check, surprise us with tickets to a show, or help with a move. He enjoyed day trips to Nevada historical sites, was a voracious reader, and loved indie movies and listening to jazz. In recent years he spent time working on his house, and had taken up bird watching and sharing photos of the birds that visited his feeders.



After a brief illness, the tide went out easily on the morning of June 7th. Greg was preceded in death by his mother and father, and is survived by brothers Robert Dodson Jr. and Steven Dodson; sister Cynthia Dodson; sister-in-law Teresa Dodson; and niece Kelly Dodson, all of Reno.



Walton's Sierra Chapel is in charge of arrangements, followed by private interment at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery.



Donations in Greg's memory may be made to the Reno Jazz Orchestra or to the Friends of Washoe County Library. The family invites you to leave a condolence message on the book of memories at: www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.



"April is a fine time; just thought you'd be around in June. I know we never really promised, but we'll see you on the moon." Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary