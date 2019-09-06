|
|
Gregory T Rice
Carson City - On August 23rd, 2019 Gregory T Rice, AKA 'Mac' passed peacefully at his home in Carson City surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda; three sisters: Pamela Meyer, Nancy Tamaura, & Patricia Daniels, 5 grandchildren: Nico, Luka, Loren, Liese, & Brandon, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Born in Reno on July 31st, 1948 he was raised in Santa Cruise CA. After graduating, two years of College, and Military Service in the Air Force, he returned to Reno in the early 70s where he began 4 decades in the casino industry.
Family and Friends will gather on Sept. 21st at 2pm at 1355 Eastlake Blvd., Washoe Valley for a 'Celebration of Life'. Questions or directions: please text or phone 775-247-4739.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019