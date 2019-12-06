|
|
Gregory W. O'Neill
Gregory W. O'Neill, age 72, passed away on December 3, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1947 in San Jose, CA to Merle and Louise O'Neill who brought him to Reno at 6 months of age. He was a graduate of Wooster high school and a 4th generation locomotive engineer for Southern Pacific/Union Pacific Rail Road. In his spare time he was an avid classic car enthusiast and enjoyed participating and competing in Hot August Nights. He was also a local antique dealer. Greg had a sister, Leanne and was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Gary and Jeffery. He is survived by his wife Nona, sons Garth and Timothy (Pamela) and Grandkids. In keeping with his nature, services will be private. Those wishing to honor his life can donate to their favorite charity.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2019