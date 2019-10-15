|
Guadalupe Albarran Leal
Sparks - Guadalupe Albarran Leal, 80 years old, was escorted to Heaven suddenly on 10-11-2019. She was a loving wife of 64 years, our precious mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a beautiful person that opened her heart and home to all who were in need.
She was born in Buena Vista, Mexico and moved to Los Ángeles with her husband Laureano Leal, where they lived for 10 years. She moved to Sparks in 1968, where she unconditionally loved her 5 children, of whom she ensured that they graduated from Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, their spouses, 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her and her husband owned and operated Miguel's Tortilla Factory, the Azteca Restaurants in Reno and Carson City, and she supported her husband with the creation of Leal's Top Shop. She also worked as a Costume Designer and Seamstress at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino for 30 years. It was her skill and talent that was the backbone of Grandma's House Bridal Shop and GH Bridal & Tuxedo.
Lupe always greeted you with her rosy cheeks and smile and constantly wanted to feed you. Lupe was a faithful catholic and knew that with God all things were possible, and she practiced this daily. She is survived by her husband Laureano Leal, her children Irasema Iniguez, Francisco Leal, Rafael Leal, Dorothy Leal-Kuhl and Toni Leal-Olsen, Joseph Leal, Josh Leal, her grandchildren, and a large loving family. Our precious,Lupita, Mami, Ma, Grandma, Doña Lupe, Tía, and Hermanita. This world was a better place because of you. "Dios Te Cuide".
Viewing will be held from 11:00am -12:30 pm on Friday, October 18th at St. Albert The Great Catholic Church, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment to be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019