Hannah Olive Wishart Satica



Reno - Hannah Wishart Satica passed away at her home in Reno on February 3, 2019. She was 77 years old; her birthday was May 7,1941.



Hannah Olive Wishart was born in Weiser, Idaho, one of four children. Her father, Harry Wishart was killed in the battle of Okinawa near the end of World War II. Shortly thereafter she moved to Reno with her mother, Grace; her brother, Larry; and sister, Mary.



Hannah attended Mount Rose Elementary School as well as, Billinghurst Middle School, and Reno High. She graduated in 1959 and attended the University of Nevada, Reno for a year following RHS. Then she married the prominent Northern Nevada sheep rancher, Lawrence Holland.



During their time together Hannah and Lawrence Holland lived in both Reno and San Francisco and eventually settled in Susanville where they ranched in the Granite Peak/Smoke Creek area. Hannah earned a pilot's license and flew throughout the western United States. They also developed commercial real-estate holdings in Susanville and Carson City. Lawrence Holland passed away in 1969.



Hannah later married Robert Satica, a Susanville rancher, hunter and outdoorsman. In 1972 Hannah and Bob Satica bought a ranch in Smith Valley, Nevada. On this 400 acres the couple raised their two sons, Drew and Lawrence, along with cutting horses, dogs and the finest alfalfa to come out of northern Nevada.



Throughout the 70s and 80s Hannah enjoyed a lot of success competing in cutting horse events. She drove her dually and horse trailer to hundreds of cuttings around the west. She proudly served on the National Cutting Horse Association board. When she was done with competition, she continued to raise and ride horses for many more years.



Hannah and Bob moved to Reno in 2001, and Bob passed away soon after. She continued to live in Reno where she reconnected with friends from her youth. She got to know her four grandchildren and enjoyed vacationing with her friends and family. She had a great love of reading, historical non-fiction was her favorite genre. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, the more challenging the better.



Hannah passed away unexpectedly on February 3rd. She was at home working on one of her crossword puzzles. Her older half-sister, Gracie Grove, passed away in 2001. She is survived by her brother Larry Wishart, her sister Mary Wishart Olden, her sons Drew and Lawrence and her grandchildren Benito, Jack, Noah and Olivia.



She was laid to rest in the Masonic Memorial Gardens in Reno, Nevada.



A celebration of her life will be held in Reno on April 27, 2019 at Lake Ridge Golf Course in the 19th Hole Banquet Room. The event will take place between 3PM and 8PM. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019