Harold D. ("Henry") Ruffin



Henry Ruffin, 74, passed away Nov. 24, 2020 at Renown Medical Center from complications after back surgery. He was at peace, with his wife, Jackie, at his side.



Henry was born in Millport, Ala., on July 10, 1946 in the first wave of Baby Boomers, to David C. and Zealon (Robinson) Ruffin, and grew up in Columbus, Miss. He would often talk about the idyllic summer days he spent with friends having adventures on the Luxapalila River. After high school, Henry enlisted in the Navy and served from 1967-71 on carriers throughout the Pacific, including the U.S.S. Constellation and Ranger, as an aviation electrician's mate. As much as he loved working on planes and the friends he made, he decided not to re-enlist - he was ready for a new adventure.



On a whim, Henry came to Sparks, Nev., in 1971 with a friend from Columbus who was coming west to visit relatives. The friend eventually left, but Henry stayed, falling in love with Northern Nevada, and with Jackie, his "sweet pea." They married in 1972 and made a happy life in Reno for 48 years. Although they travelled widely throughout the U.S., as well as Europe, New Zealand and Australia, Henry had no desire to live anywhere else. He thought the Reno area was a "best-kept secret," and loved hiking Mt. Rose every year, snowshoeing to Chickadee Ridge, riding his bike, playing golf and bridge with friends and tending his garden. He took up flying and built two kit planes with his good friend Jim Greenhalgh. He spent many happy hours flying "low and slow" over Nevada.



Henry earned an Associate's Degree at Truckee Meadows Community College, and was a life-long student of history, especially the Civil War and World War II. He loved reading (and re-reading) Mark Twain. He was a huge baseball fan and followed the San Francisco Giants faithfully, reveling in their World Series wins. He also loved attending Reno Aces games, and sang "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" with gusto.



Henry worked in various jobs early on (he was a branch manager for Dial Finance, worked in construction management, delivered oil) and was nearing 40 when he found his calling in sales. With his gift of gab and genuine interest in meeting people, in 1985 he started his own business, Ruffin Sales, Inc., as an outside sales representative of wholesale auto parts for several Reno auto dealerships. He developed a delivery system for those parts, which took him and his drivers throughout western Nevada, Lake Tahoe and the eastern Sierra, where he made so many friends during those 35 years. He loved this work and was proud of his success, and was always grateful for his wonderful drivers and for all the opportunities he had. He retired in 2020 due to the pandemic and his own health issues.



Henry's greatest pleasures came from his friends and family. Although he and Jackie had no children, they were blessed with many nieces and nephews (and later great-nieces and -nephews) living in Reno, Pittsburgh, Texas and Alabama. He loved watching them grow up and was so proud of them. The friends Henry and Jackie made when they were first married have remained close friends ever since. He had such a fun-loving sense of humor, and everyone enjoyed being the object of his good-natured teasing. He was known for telling a good story, and making it even better with an exaggeration or embellishment here and there, just as Mark Twain would have.



Although he left the South as a young man, Henry treasured his Southern heritage. He especially loved the food, and his favorite annual tradition was hosting neighbors and friends to black-eyed peas on New Year's Day. He vowed that eating them would bring good luck. He always would say how lucky he was in this life, and it may have been due to all those black-eyed peas he ate.



Henry was predeceased by his father, David, mother Zealon, and brother Dr. Paul Ruffin. He is survived by Jackie, as well as Jackie's siblings, Bonnie Holliday (Tom), Kay Nicholas (Jim), and Brian Gorman (Vivian); two aunts and several cousins; seven nieces and nephews; ten-plus great-nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned for next year.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store