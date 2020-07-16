Harold E. Hayworth



Dayton - Harold E. Hayworth of Dayton Nevada, loving Husband, Father and Grandfather



passed away suddenly on June 30, 2020, at the age of 83.



He was born on May 17, 1937 to Charles E. and Mary Hayworth in Atwater California. He spent his grammar school years at Mitchell Elementary and Concord Elementary. He attended Mt. Diablo High School in Concord California from 1953 to 1956, where he lettered in football and track. He set many track records in the 100 and 220 yard dashes and was on the record setting 880 yard relay team. He was inducted into the Mt. Diablo High School Sports Hall of Fame twice, once for track and again for his achievements on the gridiron.



Harold retired from the Ironworkers Local Union 118.



During their time together, Harold and his wife very much enjoyed living in California, Nevada and Arizona.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years June, his daughter Leann Houser (Kevin), son Gary Hayworth (Tanya) and son Derek Hayworth (Kim). Also survived by June's children, whom he loved like they were his own, daughters Patty Hand (Lance) and Joni Henderson, and son Tim Hand (Cindy), 12 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Mary Hayworth, as well as his brother, Darrell.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



Donations may be made in Harold's name to Charity of Donor choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store