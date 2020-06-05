Harold Edward HeitmillerSparks - Harold Edward Heitmiller passed away on May 26th, 2020 at the age of 82. Harold, lovingly referred to as "Sonny" by his sisters, was born in Southern California on March 20, 1938 to Harold and Lois Heitmiller. He attended schools in Anaheim, California before enlisting in US Navy where he was stationed in the South Pacific and Pearl Harbor. While in the Navy, he trained in HVAC which would become his lifelong career.He moved to Carson City in 1972 to be closer to his parents and continue his HVAC career eventually owning two companies, United Service Corporation and Great Basin Mechanical.He was passionate about many things: camping, fishing, surfing, model trains and especially motorcycles, which he was still riding up until the week before his passing. He was always up for a road trip or a good nap! He was an expert at many tasks and enjoyed sharing his knowledge. He was always available to help friends and family.He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lois Heitmiller, and his son Kenneth Heitmiller. He leaves behind his two sisters Harlene Peterson (Hans) and Shelia Ramsden both from Carson City; his daughter Melinda Murphy (Michael), grandchildren Morgan Hawkins (Steven) and Mitchell Murphy (Tahni), and two great grandchildren Madeline and Reece Hawkins all from Reno; and his Daughter Christy Heitmiller currently residing in Vietnam. He will be greatly missed by all of us. The family would like to give special thanks to George Smith for always watching out for his friend.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.