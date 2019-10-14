|
Harold L. Langston
Fallon - October 28, 1946 — October 7, 2019
Harold Langston, 72, a longtime resident of Fallon, passed away on October 7, 2019 at the Renown Hospital with his daughter, Wendy, and his wife, Alice, by his side. Harold battled vascular disease for several years and then cancer for a short time.
Harold was born on October 28, 1946 in Oildale, CA to Oran and Betty Langston. After living for a number of years in different towns along the coast where is father worked as a laborer at the air base. A number of years later they moved to Gabbs, NV where Harold helped his dad with a milk delivery route for several years. Eventually they moved to Fallon where Harold finished his high school education. He graduated from Churchill County High School in 1964.
Harold served in the Navy for four years most of the time being spent in Vietnam. He was proud of the time he spent there.
Upon returning home, he helped his dad with their ranch. He eventually went to work for the Carpenters Union where he worked as a high-rise carpenter for almost 40 years. Anyone who knew Harold knew of his love for working with wood which is quite evident in his home which he built on Schurz Highway. He also had a love for the great outdoors where he could fish, hunt and just enjoy walking through the mountains enjoying the beauty around him. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and funny stories.
Harold met the love of his life, Alice Jacobs, in January 2003. They were married in June 2006 and enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oran, mother, Betty, and one sister, Becky, who passed away at the young age of six from stomach cancer.
Survivors include wife, Alice, daughters Wendy Chavez (Poncho) of Oklahoma, Lisa Harris (Joe) of San Diego, grandkids Ashleigh, Shania and Noah from Oklahoma and Cody from San Diego. Plus, many extended family and an abundance of friends.
A Military Service will be held for Harold on Friday, October 18 at the Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley NV. Visitation will be at The Gardens starting at 12pm, leaving for Fernley at 12:45.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019