Harold Marshall Bolt
Reno - Harold was born June 6, 1937 to Arthur J. and Grace (Van Buren) Bolt in Montevideo, Minnesota. He passed to heaven at the age of 82 on June 21, 2019 surrounded by family.
Harold grew up in Montevideo and Benson, Minnesota and attended college at University of Minnesota. He graduated with a degree in forestry in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Norma Nokleby in 1958, and together they had five children.
After college, his career in the U.S. Forest Service took him to many locations. Salt Lake City, Utah, Cascade, Idaho, Ogden, Utah, McCall, Idaho, Reno, Nevada, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Harold and Norma retired in 1992 to Reno, Nevada, where he loved to hunt, fish and garden, along with spending time with his extensive family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Grace Bolt, his brother Dr. Donald Bolt, and his nephew Martin Bolt.
He is survived by his wife Norma, children Cindra Madau, Becky Estep (Phil), Darren Bolt (Becky), Gordon Bolt, and Kenneth Bolt, grandchildren Erica, Paris, Lauren, Jim, Connor, Garrett, Christopher, Abigail, Clinton, Annette, Gloria, Randal and Jerica, his brothers Norman Bolt (Sandy), Ralph Bolt (Bonnie), sister Evelyn Foggy (Denny), and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A celebration of life will be held on July 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Reno Pinocchio's, (upstairs) 5995 S. Virginia St.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Moms on the Run, 5995 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502, or to the at . To donate by mail, go to and download the donation form and mail to, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019