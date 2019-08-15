|
Harold (Hal) Richard Shaw 75 passed away July 30, 2019 in Reno, NV. He was born July 6, 1944 in Mt. Clemens, MI. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and a proud member of Electrical Union I.B.E.W. Local 357 Ret). Preceded in death by his parents, Sisters Wilma Ann Shaw and Frances Brown he is survived by (our wonderful mixed family) Penny Shaw, Sheldon (Skip) D. Shaw Jr., Sally Shaw Rogers Bud, Kenn Shaw, Kevin Shaw Delores, Robin Shaw Jackman Rick, Colleen Koref, Raymond Brown Chris, Kathy Foss Dennis, Fred Blinn, Bunni Shaw Brislane David, Barbara Nisenoff, many nieces and nephews and his church family The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. No services will be held.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019