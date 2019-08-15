Services
Smith Family Funeral Home - Fallon
505 Rio Vista Dr.
Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-2255
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home - Fallon
505 Rio Vista Dr.
Fallon, NV 89406
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
Fernley, NV
Harold Steel Obituary
Fernley - Harold Eugene Steel, 70, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Reno, Nevada at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System surrounded with family who traveled near and afar.

Harold is survived by his wife, Shirley Steel (Williams), two children: Amie Steel, and Marlo and her husband Dave Burns. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Tallia RaeAnn Jim, Hallie Rainah Jim, Zachery Frederick Burns, Karli Ann Burns, and great grandchild Rudy Stetson Jim.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, August 18th from 5-7 pm at Smith Family Funeral

Home 505 Rio Vista Dr. in Fallon. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Fernley

with burial and military honors to follow at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley at Noon.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
