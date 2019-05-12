|
Harold Raymond Verness, lovingly known as "Red", age 87, passed away on May 2, 2019. He spent his final days surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Christmas Eve 1931 to Douglas G. Verness and Ida Siebold Verness in Ellington Township, Minnesota. He was raised in West Concord, Minnesota and loved to share stories of his life in a small town.
In 1952, he joined the Air Force which eventually brought him to Reno, Nevada where he would spend his life. He was a member of the Nevada Air Guard from 1956 to 1962. He then went to work in the wholesale hardware, plumbing and heating industry where he spent the next 34 years of his career before retiring in 1996.
In 1956, he married Jean Cross, the love of his life. Red and Jean celebrated nearly 63 years of marriage and shared 4 wonderful children, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Red was the rock of his family and he provided unending love and support to his wife, children and grandchildren throughout his life. As a spouse, he was dedicated and loyal and always put his wife first. As a parent and grandparent, he was caring and ever-present and could always be found in the stands at ballgames or band performances.
Red's spirit will live on in the cherished memories of his family and he is already so very missed. Red is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ann Gustine, his brother Don Verness, his daughter Susan Campbell and his wife. He is survived by his son Mike (Kay) Verness, his daughters Kathy (Bob) Millard and Janeen (Kevin) Horner, his son-in-law Bob Campbell, his sister Audrey Bartels (Chuck) and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019