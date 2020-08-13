Harriet Adella "Dell" ClarkReno - Surrounded by her family, Harriet Adella "Dell" Clark passed away August 5, 2020, after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. For the last 30 years, Dell bravely fought breast cancer three times with incredible poise, strength, and grace.Dell was born on April 24, 1941, to Frank and Harriet Martin in Columbia, South Carolina. After graduating from Eau Chaire High School, Dell attended South Carolina Baptist Hospital and College for Nurses, where she made lifelong friends and found her passion for helping others. Dell married and had twin daughters Stacy and Tracy in South Carolina before moving to Nevada with former husband Richard Legarza in 1968, and gave birth to son Martin in 1972. For many years Dell continued to practice nursing while raising her children. She especially enjoyed serving as the camp nurse at a Northern Nevada's Girl Scout Camp, Camp WeShiMe in Galena, and taking Martin to his various sporting activities and races - rarely missing an event.In her later years of life, Dell enjoyed traveling with friends and family, watching sports - especially the teams from San Francisco and Nevada, going to movies, playing bridge, visiting with friends, and spending time with her long-time companion Wayne Condon. Despite moving from the south over 50 years prior, Dell's accent stayed with her, and a "y'all" or "dah-lin'" was often heard. She was a southern belle at heart but loved Northern Nevada.Dell's love for others showed in everything she did, especially in the passion that she had for her five grandchildren. When her three oldest grandchildren moved to Reno in 2001, Dell took quick inventory of their neighborhood and asked all the neighbors to call her first if they decided to sell their home. Thankfully, a year later she moved across the street for the next 18 years and less than a mile from her other two grandchildren. She was affectionately known as "Nana" to her grandchildren and to many of their friends and people in the neighborhood. Between attending piano recitals, dance recitals, baseball games, school programs, library visits, and helping drive carpool, Dell was happiest when she was with her family. To her family she was their rock. She touched the lives of everyone she encountered through her kind and loving personality and her endless spunk and wit.Dell is preceded in death by her parents, companion Wayne Condon, and son-in-law Dennis Parobek. Dell leaves behind her three children Stacy Legarza Parobek, Tracy Legarza, and Martin Legarza (Katie), and five incredibly loved grandchildren: Lauren Warden (Michael), Lindsey Parobek, Alan Parobek, Caedon Legarza, and Madeline Legarza. Also Dell's beloved sister Kay Roberson, her best friend who she talked to every day and who spent the last nine months giving Dell the best possible care and love as she battled her disease at home, nephew Clint Roberson (Krista), and numerous cousins in the south.The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who supported and cared for Dell during her long battle with breast cancer, in particular Nurse Katie with Renown Hospice who provided compassion and love, making a difficult time easier. In lieu of flowers, please direct any contributions to Moms on the Run or Grace Church Reno. The family hopes to hold a Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so.To everyone who cared so much about Dell, the family would like to remind you to keep her in your thoughts and prayers, and know that when you think of her she is always saying back "Love You More."