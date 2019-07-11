|
Harry D. Wilcox
Reno - Harry D. Wilcox, age 74, died on June 19, 2019 at the Lougaris Veterans' Administration Medical Center. He is survived by his Brother, John Boyd Wilcox, two nieces, one nephew and numerous grand nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents John and Margaret Wilcox.
Harry was born in Montana and moved to Beatty, NV in 1958. It was there he met his best friend Gary Brown and brothers G.E. and Duane Brown and sister Darlene (Brown) Flickner. His mom and dad were known for their humor and friendliness and his mother was famous for inviting the neighborhood kids over and even engaged in an indoor water fight on at least one occasion.
Harry was a high school athlete and played all sports offered at Beatty High School. He was graduated with a B.S. in Entomology from UNR and was close to finishing his master's degree when he had to go to work.
He worked as a Nevada State Agricultural inspector, and in pest control, as well as working as a pit boss in several Nevada casinos, where he was held in high regard. Harry served in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned several medals. Harry was an avid rock hound and until ill health prevented him from hiking, he couldn't take a walk without scanning the ground for interesting rocks, crystals, meteorites and fossils.
For many years he met every Sunday morning for breakfast with his friends. He battled lung cancer for many years but continued to maintain a great sense of humor. After moving to an apartment complex for Veterans in Reno, he made many new friends with shared experiences from the war.
Harry only made friends and he knew more about bugs and rocks than anyone.
He will be interred at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV on Friday July 12 at 9:00a.m. In lieu of flowers he asked that donations be made to the Nevada SPCA or the Nevada organization.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 11, 2019