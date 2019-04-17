Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Harvey "Paul" Durbin


Harvey "Paul" Durbin

- - Harvey "Paul" Durbin was born September 10, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Harvey and LaVerne Durbin. Paul passed away April 12, 2019, at the age of 73. He will be forever missed by his wife, Candi, his sister and brother-in-law, Lynne and Richard Penrose, nieces Sheri Grice and Angela Nielsen and their families, stepdaughters Sherrie Callahan and Tiffany Doyle and their families.

Paul spent most of his life in Northern Nevada where he has many friends. After moving to Arizona in 2001, he became very active with the Arizona Elk Society and the Arizona Bighorn Sheep Society. These organizations gave him much personal gratification and lasting friendships. Donations to one of these organizations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated by the family.

A memorial service is being planned.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
