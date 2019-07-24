|
|
Harvey Lee Adams Jr.
Reno - Harvey L Adams Jr, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 18, 2019.
Harvey is survived by his loving and devoted wife Essie Adams, son Mario, and daughter Lashawn.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Second Baptist Church in Reno, Nv.
" ONLY ONE PERSON LOVED YOU MORE THAN WE DID AND THAT IS GOD"
If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 24, 2019