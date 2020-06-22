Hedwig Elswick
Hedwig Elswick

Hedwig (Hedy) Agnes Klassen Elswick, known to her friends as Heidi, passed away at home with family at her side on June 16, 2020. Hedy was born on January 6, 1933 in Piesport-Feris, Germany, where she lived until marrying Charles Elswick, a member of the US Air Force, and moving to Reno, Nevada. She loved living in the Reno/Carson/Tahoe area where she could camp, hike, and walk along the beach at Sand Harbor. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and she loved them more than anything.

Hedy was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Susan Jolliff, as well as her brothers and sister. She is survived by her sons, John Elswick and Ted Elswick, as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Hedy will truly be missed by her family, friends, and church.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
