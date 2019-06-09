Helen Bernice Lish



Reno - For 100 years plus Bea brightened our world. Born in Spokane, Washington July 9, 1918 to Hayes Isaac Meredith and Hilma Meredith (Wikander). She was our family matriarch who modeled a life of humility, openness, generosity and goodness. She loved welcoming people into her home with good food and conversation. With husband, Dr. Terrence G. Lish, she shared a life of adventure and wanderlust. Before finishing her B.A. at UNR she began a teaching career which led from Washington, to Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, West Virginia concluding in Kings Beach, California. As a reading specialist many children benefitted from her techniques. She and Terry traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico. One special trip took them to Belize to visit relatives where they spent the summer on a ranch named Neverdelay. She did her part in WWII working briefly in a factory producing war materials and a job receiving secret military messages that needed transcribing in Tacoma. When she entered life, WWI was raging and women did not have the right to vote. Before leaving June 2, 1919, she had seen a world of change and proudly voted in the 2016 election in which a woman ran for President. She leaves behind son, George (wife Margie) Grandson, Brian (wife Kim and 2 great grandsons, Clayton and Maxwell): Granddaughter, Katrina Fries (husband Edward and 2 great-granddaughters, Kayleena and Klaireesa) as well as her brother, Calvin and sister, Vivien Harvey. A memorial service is planned for June 14, 2019, 2:00 at Walton's 875 W. Second St. Reno 89503. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her favorite charity in her name to donate. unicefusa.org/KIND/Donations. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 9 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary