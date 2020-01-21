|
Helen Brooks Gotchy
Reno - Helen Grace Brooks Gotchy born in Kapowsin, Washington, died peacefully on December 22, 1919 at her family home in Reno Nevada. She was seven days from turning 103.
Helen leaves behind family and friends who loved being in her company, especially the friends of her children who thought of her as a second Mom with her sense of humor and twinkle in her eye. Helen was a gracious conversationalist and excellent listener. She was a devoted and loyal Mother.
She recalled her childhood growing up in Olympia, Washington in a recent visit with her daughter Lynette:
Because her home had no inside bathroom, she and her older siblings bathed only once a week, on Saturday night, when her mother heated up water in a galvanized tub in the kitchen. When older, she, her sister and brother pooled their savings and surprised their parents with the gift of a toilet, tub and sink. This was really a gift to themselves as they hated to go outside to the outhouse.
With no refrigerator to keep meat, the family on Sunday, cooked one of the chickens they raised. If friends came calling and over-stayed their visit, the family graciously shared the one chicken that was meant for their family of five. They lived on vegetables from their garden and fruit from their numerous fruit trees. On Saturday nights the family ate popcorn for dinner.
The family walked a mile and a half to church where her mother placed the 25 cents (saved from bus fare) into the offering plate. Helen walked the same distance to and from school usually in the rain saving her five cent bus fare home to buy a candy bar. She graduated Salutatorian from Olympia High School.
At age 16 she took a job at the local drug store as a "soda jerk". One of her customers was Lloyd Gotchy the 23-year-old manager of the shoe store next door. After a whirlwind courtship they married, and moved to Reno where together they created a chain of shoe stores called "Lloyd Gotchy Shoes" and sold high fashion shoes to discerning Nevada women.
Helen volunteered as a "home health care nurse" during World War II. She was an active member of the Twentieth Century Club, past president of the women's auxiliary of the Hidden Valley Country Club and was an accomplished bridge player.
Helen and Lloyd encouraged their children to take up and excel at skiing including racing and became special "ski parents" as their friends gathered around the fun-loving Gotchy family at ski meets. Helen and Lloyd encouraged and supported higher education for their children, grandchildren and set up special education funds for their great grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd of 67 years, her parents Inez and David Brooks, her brother Robert Brooks, sister Mariam Yates, and son-in-law Tom Richardson
She is survived by her children Lynette Richardson of Grand Junction, Colorado and her sons Lance Gotchy of Reno and James Gotchy (Lily) of Carson City. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Annie Richardson Mueller (David) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Caroline Richardson of Ridgeway, Colorado, Tyler Richardson of Gunnison, Colorado, Kelly Brenner (Kevin), Matt Gotchy (Karen), and Christina Gotchy of Reno, and seven great-grandchildren
The family is in deepest gratitude to Judith O'Donnell for her love and care of their Mother for many years.
Helen would wish for you that you love, forgive and care for each other and that if you would like to give something in her memory that it be to .
A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date. To be announced.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020